Saturday, October 19, 2024
Police intensify operations, arrest six in DI Khan

Monitoring Report
October 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Dera ismail khan  -  The district police have intensified operations against anti-social elements, arresting six accused, including a wanted-proclaimed offender. 

According to a police spokesman, the operation is being conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer Nasir Mahmood. SDPO City Muhammad Adnan and SHO Muhammad Sabtain Khan, along with Rescue 15, led the operation.

The police arrested Dilawar Khan, Shahzad, and Urfi Khan, who were involved in cases related to threats, land grabbing, and demolitions. They also recovered a Kalashnikov, a rifle, two pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition from the suspects.

In another action, the police apprehended Farooq, Ismail, and Laiqdad, and rescued a detained individual, Sajid Hussain Danish. Additionally, the Cantt police arrested a proclaimed offender, Abid Ali, wanted for various offenses. Meanwhile, Proa police arrested a motorcycle thief within 24 hours during a snap check.

