Poverty and Low Standards of Education

In 1987, the United Nations Brundtland Commission defined sustainability as “meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” Achieving sustainable development requires a focus on economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental protection. These components are interconnected and essential for societal improvement.

Poverty hinders productivity, preventing nations from producing scientists and innovators. Many people rely on exploitative practices that deplete natural resources, obstructing efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, particularly Goal 1: “No Poverty.” Poverty also stifles technological progress, leading to the use of unsustainable practices, such as crop burning, which contributes to air pollution and impedes progress towards sustainability.

Low educational standards further limit knowledge and awareness, exacerbating sustainability challenges. Women, crucial to nation-building, must have equal access to education to support Sustainable Development Goal 5: “Gender Equality.” Countries facing poverty often struggle with these issues, which cannot be overlooked.

Solutions include reducing poverty and inequality, developing curricula that encourage critical thinking, and launching awareness campaigns for those in agriculture and industry to minimise pollution and resource misuse. Increasing the use of clean energy, supported by subsidies for items like solar panels, can also promote sustainability.

SYED QASIM ABBAS,

Faisalabad.