Promises fulfilled in Khushal Garh water supply project: Minister

Kohat - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate, has stated that the journey from promises to fulfillment is progressing successfully, expressing confidence that every commitment made to the people will be honored.

In a statement on Friday, the minister mentioned his visit to Union Council Khushal Garh last month, alongside Tehsil Nazim Gumbat Sajid Iqbal, where he pledged to revive and solarize the Khushal Garh Dhok Jaat water supply scheme, which had been non-functional for a long time. He announced that this promise has now been fulfilled.

The water supply scheme has been solarized, and the main pipeline has been installed, with work on the distribution phase set to begin shortly.

Chairman Union Council Khushal Garh, Sabir Aziz Awan, along with other members and local residents, expressed gratitude to Minister Aftab Alam, MNA Shahryar Afridi, and Tehsil Nazim Sajid Iqbal for resolving the longstanding water issue in the area.