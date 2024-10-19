Saturday, October 19, 2024
PTI files application in Supreme Court

PTI files application in Supreme Court
Web Desk
5:36 PM | October 19, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a fresh application to the Supreme Court, requesting the formation of a five-member or larger bench to hear its intra-party election review case, scheduled for October 21.

PTI argued that the case involves constitutional interpretation and raised objections regarding the legality of the current bench's formation.

The party contended that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should not move the court, as it is an affected respondent in the case.

The application also referenced a previous Supreme Court judgment related to reserved seats, which included observations on the ECP’s conduct. PTI urged the formation of a larger bench, citing the Practice and Procedure Act.

Web Desk

National

