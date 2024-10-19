PTI files application in Supreme Court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a fresh application to the , requesting the formation of a five-member or larger bench to hear its intra-party election review case, scheduled for October 21.

PTI argued that the case involves constitutional interpretation and raised objections regarding the legality of the current bench's formation.

The party contended that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should not move the court, as it is an affected respondent in the case.

The application also referenced a previous judgment related to reserved seats, which included observations on the ECP’s conduct. PTI urged the formation of a larger bench, citing the Practice and Procedure Act.