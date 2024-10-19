PTI will not support Constitutional Amendments without Imran Khan's directives: Barrister Gohar Ali

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Khan announced that the party will not vote for the constitutional amendments without explicit instructions from party founder .

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Khan reaffirmed PTI’s commitment to following Imran Khan’s directives on the matter.

During a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PTI made it clear that they would not support the amendments until Imran Khan’s position was clarified.

Khan noted that , currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail, remains in good health and high spirits, emphasizing his firm stance on upholding the Constitution and national sovereignty.

The PTI chairman quoted , saying, “I will spend 100 years in jail if needed, but I won’t compromise on the Constitution and national dignity.”

Khan expressed concern over Khan's limited access to information, revealing that the PTI leader was unaware of recent developments, including the arrest of his sisters.

Reiterating the party’s stance, Barrister Gohar stated that PTI’s approach to the constitutional amendments will remain guided by Imran Khan’s directives.