Punjab government extends ban on meeting PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

The Punjab government has extended the ban on meetings with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in Adiala Jail for an additional two days, citing security concerns. The ban, originally set to expire on October 18, will now remain in effect until October 20.

Sources indicate that the ban applies to both political and ordinary prisoners, with the possibility of a further extension if security concerns persist. The restriction has delayed a scheduled meeting of a five-member PTI delegation, which had planned to visit Khan at 8 a.m. to discuss a draft of constitutional amendments.

The delegation, led by prominent PTI leaders including Barrister Ali Zafar, Asad Qaisar, Hamid Khan, Salman Akram Raja, and Barrister Gohar, had requested government permission for the meeting. Zafar emphasized the importance of consulting before moving forward with the constitutional amendment draft. "We will meet with the founder in the morning and follow his directives related to the constitutional amendments," Zafar stated.

Despite the ban, the PTI delegation remains hopeful that the visit will take place after the security concerns are addressed.