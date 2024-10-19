Saturday, October 19, 2024
Punjab reinstates private college's license after Special Committee rejects rape allegation

Web Desk
5:34 PM | October 19, 2024
The Punjab government has reinstated the registration of a private college after a special committee, formed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, dismissed news of a rape incident.

Sources revealed that the education department briefed provincial authorities on the decision to restore the college's license.

Following the reinstatement, the college will resume its educational activities. The college’s registration was initially suspended by the Punjab government after student-led protests sparked significant public outcry.

