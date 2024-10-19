Rawalpindi Police hold flag march

Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Police on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani carried out a flag march in different areas of the city on Friday to express its commitment for ensuring law and order.

The flag march, led by Senior Superintendent of Police - Operations Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, started from the Police Lines and after passing through Mall Road, Rawal Road and Murree Road, culminated at the starting point, a police spokesman said.

Besides, senior high officers, including Superintendent of Police-Security, personnel of District Police, Elite Force and Dolphin Force participated in the march, he added.

The spokesman said the police was fully committed to uphold the rule of law, and protect the lives and property of citizens.

He said no illegal activities would be allowed as Section 144 was in force in Rawalpindi. He warned of strict action in case of illegal assembly, rally or any violation of law. The disruptors of law and order would be dealt with iron hands, he added.

Meanwhile, police nabbed a dacoit and street criminal gang by arresting two active members of the gang and recovered cash Rs 82,500, a stolen motorcycle, a mobile phone, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, R.A. Bazaar police held two dacoit and street criminals namely Ethesham and Bilal, and recovered Rs 82,500, a stolen motorcycle, mobile phone, weapons, and other items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that police are making efforts to net other members of the gang.