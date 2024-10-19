Rescue-1122 conducts awareness walk, seminar on road safety

SARGODHA - The Emergency Services Department (Rescue 1122) conducted an awareness walk and seminar on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, in order to sensitise citizens about precautionary measures to reduce road incidents, here at Bhera on Friday. Bhera Rescue Safety Officer Asim Raza Shehzad led the walk. Addressing the seminar, Asim Raza said as per the World Health Organisation report, in view of the current data of road traffic accidents in Pakistan, every house in Pakistan would be affected by road traffic accidents in the next few years, which was a matter of concern. He said that the ratio of road traffic accidents in the developed countries was five per cent, while it was alarming in Pakistan. He said that most of the road traffic accidents in Pakistan were occurring due to motorcyclists and carelessness, in which young people were the most affected causing irreparable damage to the family and society. The official said that they were running an awareness campaign under the Community Safety Programme, which was helpful to create awareness among people and added that it was the responsibility of all to follow traffic rules and create awareness among students in schools and colleges about implementation of road traffic rules and safety measures. He appealed to the public to follow safety measures including wearing of helmet while riding a motorcycle, and not to break immediately in case a car suddenly comes in front.

Avoid using mobile phone/smoking while driving and do not drive if feeling sleepy, he concluded.