Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO

Web Desk
3:17 PM | October 19, 2024
National

Five Khwarij have been apprehended by security forces in an intelligence based operation in Pishin District of Balochistan.

According to ISPR, security forces during the operation, also seized a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives including three suicide vests.

The apprehended Khwarij were involved in multiple terrorist attacks and were planning to target security forces as well as innocent civilians.

In another operation in District Zhob on 17th of this month, during a fire exchange with security forces, two Khwarij were killed.  In ensuing sanitization of the area, weapons and ammunition were also recovered in large quantity. 

In a statement, the ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to eradicate terrorism from the country and protect innocent civilians from this menace.

