Seven ‘cheel gosht’ sellers arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Seven ‘cheel gosht’ (meat for wild birds) sellers were arrested from different roads for creating public nuisance. A spokesperson for the local administration said on Friday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faisal Ahmad received complaints that some people were in the habit of selling meat for kites by setting their make-shift stalls at roadsides and causing public nuisance.

Therefore, the AC City got arrested seven accused, in addition to confiscating their material.

The accused were sent behind bars after registration of cases, the spokesperson added.

Open door policy at DC office

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has adopted an ‘open door’ policy to redress public grievances. A spokesperson for the administration said here on Friday that the deputy commissioner was taking sincere steps to resolve public issues. In this connection, he received public complaints directly in his office and issued on-the-spot orders for redressing them.

He said that the DC on some complaints also directed officers of some government departments to take appropriate measures for resolving public problems on top priority basis as no negligence or delay would be tolerated in this regard.

The DC also asked the people to contact him directly in his office as doors of his office were open for all and sundry to receive public complaints and redressing their genuine issues, the spokesperson added.

Two booked on detection of dengue larvae

Two persons were booked on detection of dengue larvae from properties in the area of Mansoorabad, here on Friday.

A police report said that teams of the health department during inspection detected dengue larvae at the properties of two citizens named Atif and Tahir in Chak No 203-RB.

Police registered cases against both on the report of health departments and initiated legal action.