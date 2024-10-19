Shaheens set to launch Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India ‘A’ today

LAHORE - The Pakistan Shaheens cricket team is poised to kick off their campaign in the 2024 ACC Men’s Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup against India ‘A’ today (Saturday) at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat, Oman. The tournament officially commences today (Saturday), featuring two Group A matches: Bangladesh ‘A’ will face Hong Kong, while Afghanistan ‘A’ takes on Sri Lanka ‘A’. Led by Mohammad Haris, the 15-member Shaheens squad is placed in Group B. They are scheduled to play the hosts Oman on October 21, followed by their third group match against the United Arab Emirates on October 23. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on October 25, culminating in the final on October 26. The squad includes experienced players such as Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Sufiyan Moqim, while Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Yasir Khan, and Zaman will be making their debuts for the Shaheens.