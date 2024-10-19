Sindh govt abolishes 15 years age relaxation for government jobs

KARACHI - The provincial government has announced that it will no longer offer age relaxation for job applicants starting January 1, 2025. This means that candidates will need to meet the standard age requirement of 18 to 28 years old to be eligible for government employment.

Currently, the government has been granting a 15-year age relaxation, allowing individuals up to 43 years old to apply for jobs. However, this relaxation was initially approved in 2018 as a temporary measure to support candidates.

With its abolition, many overage candidates may find themselves ineligible for government employment. It’s worth noting that the standard age limit for government jobs in Sindh is between 18 and 28 years old. The provincial government’s decision to revoke the age relaxation aims to bring recruitment practices back in line with these original guidelines. This change may have significant implications for job seekers in Sindh. If you’re considering applying for government employment, make sure to review the new eligibility criteria carefully.