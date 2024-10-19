Saturday, October 19, 2024
Six matches decided in Shaheed-e-Millat SSB Trophy Basketball event
Staff Reporter
October 19, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  - The Shaheed-e-Millat SSB Trophy 3X3 basketball tournament, held under the auspices of Firdous Ittihad and sponsored by SOA, saw six matches concluded at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Aram Bagh. The four-day tournament will culminate in the final match today (Saturday), with Khalid Jameel Shamsi serving as the chief guest to distribute awards to the players. In the recent matches, Usman Club triumphed over Javed Memon Club with a score of 7-5. Aram Bagh Club defeated Javed Memon Club 17-5, followed by another victory for Aram Bagh Club against Usman Club at 13-8. Soul Tigers Club also emerged victorious against Usman Club, winning 13-6, and again defeated Javed Memon Club 14-6. In another match, Aram Bagh Club overcame Javed Memon Club again with a score of 13-9.

The standout players in these matches included Daniyal Marwat, Moaz Ashraf, Sameer Saleem, Raza Amjad, Huzaifa Khan, Abdul Rafiq, Sami Hassan, and Mohammad Hadi, who all showcased exceptional skills. The referees for these matches included Ashraf Yahya, Zahid Malik, Aamir Sharif, and Tariq Hussain, while technical officials were Zaimah Khatoon, Naeem Ahmed, Mohammad Usman, and Raj Kumar Likhwani.

Staff Reporter

