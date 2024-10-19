Students delegation visits NAB Lahore offices

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore organised an educational and informative visit for a delegation of students and faculty from Government Associate College for Women Lahore on Friday. The delegation, led by senior professors, received a comprehensive briefing from NAB Awareness and Prevention Wing (A&P) officers on NAB’s vision, mandate, and overall working. The students’ delegation was also taken on a tour of NAB Lahore’s various wings and investigation cells. NAB Lahore’s Awareness and Prevention Wing invited the students’ delegation to brief them on NAB’s anti-corruption mandate and overall mechanism to run anti-corruption campaign. The delegation was informed about NAB’s efforts to protect society from harmful effects of corruption and corrupt practices in society through corrective measures at School, college, and University levels. NAB has established Character Building Societies (CBS) in collaboration with the Education Sector to instill moral and social values in students. After the briefing, the students took an oath to fulfill their responsibilities as character builders upon returning to their Institution.

Professor Nayab, head of the delegation, praised NAB Lahore’s efforts, calling the visit and briefing an encouraging initiative. She acknowledged NAB’s efforts against corruption at grass-roots level as effective and expressed her gratitude for the informative session.

The students also appreciated NAB’s efforts in eliminating corruption from Country and credited NAB’s role for promoting national development through strong economy. The visit concluded with presentation of shields to the professors by NAB officers and a group photo session.