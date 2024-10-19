Support constitutional amendment draft or pray for democracy, Bilawal Bhutto warns opposition

PPP chief says if opposition fails to cooperate with govt he will be left with no other choice except to take controversial path. Vows to get amendments package passed with the support ‘extra members’. Showers praises on Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. PPP agreed to demand of PTI that Chief Justice Isa would not head constitutional court: Bilawal.

HYDERABAD/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday warned that he would be left with no other choice except to move on the controversial path to get the 26th constitutional amendment passed from the parliament if the opposition parties refused to support the ruling coalition.

Bilawal’s warning comes after month-long deliberations held to develop consensus among political parties on the controversial judicial reforms package.

“I myself making last attempt to convince the opposition parties to vote for the constitutional amendment in a non-controversial way,” he said while addressing a rally in Hyderabad held to mark the 17th anniversary of Karsaz incident late Friday.

The PPP chief went on to say if he failed to evolve consensus on the proposed constitutional amendment “then we all have to pray for the country’s democracy.”

“If the opposition still refuses to support us despite so many compromises then I will be compelled to pass the amendment with the support of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the extra members,” the PPP chief said. He added that he will have to pass the 26th constitutional amendment in parliament via brute majority with the support of extra members if opposition refused to evolve consensus on the draft.

“It is necessary for us to establish a forum for the equal representation of all provinces but if the opposition shuts the door on us so then I will be compelled to take the ‘controversial path,’ which is not my favourite path and I tried not to take it, along with my allies to form constitutional bench at the federal and provincial level,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also stated that the elimination of the “One Unit” mindset from the judiciary was part of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s manifesto, and the PPP is now on the verge of fulfilling that promise by establishing a federal court. He urged all political parties to set aside their short-term political interests and reach a consensus on the 26th Constitutional Amendment for the sake of political stability, strengthening democracy, ensuring equality among all federal units, and providing prompt justice to the people.

According to a press release issued by Bilawal House media cell, the PPP leader shared the good news with party workers stating that the PPP is now close to establishing a federal court. He emphasised that the people of Pakistan demand such a court, one that ensures equality in representation and delivers timely justice. He added that the establishment of a constitutional court was also a demand of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, later taken up by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and now, the people of Pakistan and the PPP are pushing for it.

He reiterated that the PPP’s demand is for justice and equality. “The people question why Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was executed and why Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was denied justice,” he said and emphasised that as long as the judicial system operates at the whim of certain interests, the people of Pakistan cannot receive justice.

Bilawal stated that when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto returned from exile in 2007, she came back with a vision and manifesto. Her manifesto included the restoration of the 1973 Constitution, the end of dictatorship, the provision of basic necessities such as food, clothing, and shelter to the people, and the establishment of a federal court. He further explained that her desire for a constitutional court stemmed from her deep understanding of the judicial system, knowing that courts had historically sided with dictators rather than the people and the Constitution.

Bilawal praised the courage of the current Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, for his bold decisions, including delivering justice to the Bhutto family in the judicial murder case of Shaheed Bhutto.

He acknowledged Justice Isa’s courageous stance on cases like the Faizabad sit-in but pointed out that, despite his respect for Justice Isa, the PPP agreed to the demand of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that Justice Isa would not head the constitutional court.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also clarified that the PPP wishes to achieve constitutional reforms in consensus with all political parties. However, if forced, the party will move forward with the legislation with the support of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and their coalition parties. He warned that if the opposition fails to cooperate, there will be no other choice but to take a controversial path, leading to increased political tensions. During the speech, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also paid tribute to former Supreme Court Judge Justice Dorab Patel, noting his bravery in standing up for justice during Shaheed Bhutto’s life.

Earlier in Islamabad on Friday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced during a joint parliamentary party meeting that a consensus had been reached in the special parliamentary committee regarding Constitutional Amendments. He highlighted that the attendance of PPP members in Parliament was better than that of any other party.

Chairman Bilawal expressed his gratitude to the members for being present in Islamabad for this crucial session, noting their hard work in achieving agreement on the Constitutional Amendments. He emphasised the party’s commitment to getting these amendments passed in Parliament, adding that one of the unfinished items from the Charter of Democracy would also be completed. He mentioned that the PPP, Pakistan Muslim League (N), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) had already reached a consensus on the draft of these amendments.

Chairman Bilawal also addressed complaints raised by some parliamentarians, calling them unfortunate and strongly condemning them. He noted that Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah had taken notice of the complaints and had brought them to the attention of the Speaker of the National Assembly. He further remarked on the historical collaboration between the PPP and JUI since 1973 for the development of the Constitution.

The alliance between the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians has contested elections under the symbol of the arrow. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari clarified that all necessary paperwork had been completed to avoid confusion and instructed party members to vote in alignment with his position, stressing the importance of following the party line.