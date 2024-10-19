Saturday, October 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Teenage student awarded life imprisonment in rape case

Our Staff Reporter
October 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Attock   -   A teenage student of a famous school has been awarded life imprisonment in a rape case. The convict Rayyan Ahmad, student of a private school in Attock had raped a seven year old girl student of class II, during recess in an abondened room of the school. Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court/ Anti Rape/ Juvenile Court Attock Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Sial awarded the sentence and imposed Rs 0.2 million fine and an additional fine worth Rs 0.3 million which the convict will have to pay to the victim family as compensation. It is note worthy that on the complaint of the victim’s mother, Attock Saddar police had registered a case in October 2022 and the accused was immediately arrested and sent behind the bars. 

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1729316490.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024