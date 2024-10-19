Teenage student awarded life imprisonment in rape case

Attock - A teenage student of a famous school has been awarded life imprisonment in a rape case. The convict Rayyan Ahmad, student of a private school in Attock had raped a seven year old girl student of class II, during recess in an abondened room of the school. Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court/ Anti Rape/ Juvenile Court Attock Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Sial awarded the sentence and imposed Rs 0.2 million fine and an additional fine worth Rs 0.3 million which the convict will have to pay to the victim family as compensation. It is note worthy that on the complaint of the victim’s mother, Attock Saddar police had registered a case in October 2022 and the accused was immediately arrested and sent behind the bars.