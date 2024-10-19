TLP supporters clash with police, several detained

Karachi - Supporters of the religiopolitical party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) staged demonstration in the Saddar area of Karachi, protesting death of a party worker during a rally on October 13. The protesters clashed with police, leaving seven cops injured, including a lady constable. TLP Sindh General Secretary Ali Palh told media that police manhandled their workers and resorted to tear gas shelling and baton charges. South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai told media that at TLP workers gathered at Regal Chowk in Saddar, allegedly burning tyres. “Police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton charges to disperse them and 15 workers of the party were arrested,” he said.

Witnesses claimed that police also resorted to aerial firing to disperse the protesters, however, SSP Sadozai denied these claims. The SSP said police have decided to register a case against the detained TLP workers and leaders. DIG Raza said that when the police attempted to restore order, the protestors attacked them, resulting in injuries to seven police personnel, including two SHOs and a woman. Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed confirmed media that seven police personnel including one lady constable were brought for treatment at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Dr Summaiya added that all injured police personnel were stable as they suffered minor injuries. All major roads in Saddar and several markets electronics were closed during the incident, causing major traffic congestion in the area.