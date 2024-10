ISTANBUL - At least two elephants were killed on Friday when a herd of wild elephants collided with a fuel train in Sri Lanka, according to local reports. The incident occurred between Hingurakgoda and Gal Oya railway stations, along the busy Batticaloa-Colombo main line, News Wire reported. Several other elephants sustained injuries in the collision, which also caused four fuel tankers to derail, damaging railway infrastructure and leading to significant delays.