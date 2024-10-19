The historic conflict between Israel and Palestine has flared once again since 7 October 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel. According to Al Jazeera, over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed since then, yet the world remains largely indifferent to the plight of Palestine. The roots of the Israel-Palestine conflict trace back to 1948 when Israel was established, though tensions between Jews and Muslims date back thousands of years.

Calls for a ceasefire are growing louder. In June, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered a ceasefire after Israel encroached on Rafah’s borders. However, Israel continued its assault on Palestinians in Rafah and Gaza.

This conflict has grown increasingly complex, with nations divided into two blocs—many supporting Palestine while major world powers back Israel. The intricate history of this war has hindered the search for a solution. Several nations believe the two-state solution could pave the way to peace. However, history tells a different story. In 1993, the US brokered the Oslo Accords, with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin signing an agreement. Arafat recognised Israel’s right to exist, and Palestine was granted self-governance in the Gaza Strip and parts of the West Bank, while Israel retained control over other areas.

However, the aftermath of the Oslo Accords created new challenges. Rabin was assassinated by Yigal Amir, an Israeli extremist who opposed the agreement, and Hamas never accepted the Accords or the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) as a legitimate representative of Palestinians. Less than six months after signing the agreement, conflict erupted between Israeli extremists and Hamas, with both sides launching attacks.

Given this troubled history, can anyone confidently say the two-state solution will bring peace to the region? The answer is far from certain. Religious, historical, and political factors complicate the conflict, and Israel, backed by the US, feels no pressure to concede to Palestine. Hamas, witnessing the ongoing genocide of Palestinians, refuses to accept Israeli dominance.

International organisations like the ICJ and the UN have been unable to bring the parties to terms. Although the ICJ has called for a ceasefire multiple times, Israel has ignored these directives. Similarly, numerous UN resolutions have been passed, but they remain ineffective as world powers like the US and Canada stand firmly behind Israel.

JAHANGIR JAMEEL,

Turbat.