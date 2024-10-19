UN force says ‘widespread destruction’ in south Lebanon

Geneva - Israel’s escalating war against Hezbollah has caused widespread destruction of towns and villages in southern Lebanon, the UN peacekeeping force in the area said Friday. The UNIFIL force’s spokesman said it was more important than ever for the peacekeepers to remain in place, despite repeated attacks on their positions by Israeli forces. “The escalation along the Blue Line is causing widespread destruction of towns and villages in south Lebanon, while rockets continue to be launched towards Israel, including civilian areas,” said Andrea Tenenti, spokesman for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

The Blue Line is the demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon. “The devastation and destruction of many villages along the Blue Line, and even beyond, is shocking,” Tenenti told a media briefing in Geneva, via video-link from Beirut.

“The role of UNIFIL at the moment is more important than ever. We need to be here. We need to try to bring back stability and peace to this region,” he added. UNIFIL was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon, and to help the Lebanese government restore authority over the border region. Tenenti said the mission currently had more than 10,000 peacekeepers from 52 contributing countries, which shows international “commitment to bring back stability to this region that has been devastated by conflict for the last 12 months”. The troops were “incredibly resilient” and “the morale is still very high”, he added.