11 FIRs filed against electricity theft  

RAWALPINDI - The Tehsil Enforcement Committees formed by the District Administration Rawalpindi have conducted operations against electricity theft across the district. These committees have been taking swift action against individuals involved in electricity theft. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) authorities have submitted applications to the police for filing FIRs against 11 more individuals found engaged in electricity theft. These individuals are from Chandni Chowk, Rawalpindi Cantt, Sawan, and Rawat areas of Rawalpindi district. This year, IESCO has requested FIRs against 95 individuals involved in electricity theft, resulting in the arrest of 14 people.

Focal Person Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Chaudhry Waheed Sadiq, emphasized that strict action is being taken against those involved in electricity theft as per government orders.

Tehsil Enforcement Committees are actively working throughout the district, and public cooperation is crucial in preventing electricity theft. A complaint cell has been established in the Civil Defense Rawalpindi office, where people can directly file complaints about electricity theft.