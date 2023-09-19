Tuesday, September 19, 2023
266 suspects questioned in search operation  

September 19, 2023
RAWALPINDI - On Monday, by the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, the police initiated a search operation in Riazabad and the neighbouring areas. This operation was carried out by a substantial police contingent, including personnel from the Elite Force, Special Branch, and Ladies Police, all under the supervision of the SHO of R.A. Bazar Police Station.

The operation encompassed the search of 78 houses, the collection of tenant data from 24 locations, and the interrogation of 266 individuals. This proactive approach to search operations is a regular part of the National Action Plan, particularly aimed at ensuring law and order in various districts.

These efforts are part of the ongoing commitment to maintain the safety and security of the region, focusing on apprehending criminals and proclaimed offenders.

