3 wholesale sugar shops sealed, four held

ISLAMABAD - Assistant Commissioner Saddar Islamabad, along with the Deputy Director of Food, conducted a crackdown on illegal business practices at the wholesale shops in the vegetable market on Monday. During the inspection, it was found that three sugar shops were sealed for not maintaining accurate records of sugar stocks and sales.

Simultaneously, retail shops were also examined, and the Assistant Commissioner directed the shopkeepers to display the rate list daily.

In a separate action, four shopkeepers were transferred to the police station for deliberately obstructing the double road with their stalls. Furthermore, one shop was sealed for renting out the footpath to stallholders, leading to the shopkeeper’s transfer to the police station. The Assistant Commissioner Saddar emphasized that this crackdown on illegal business practices will continue, and shopkeepers are cautioned against engaging in such activities in the future. This initiative is welcomed by the Islamabad administration as it aims to ensure that all businesses operate legally and ethically, ultimately safeguarding consumers from exploitation.