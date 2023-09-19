44 more contract with dengue virus in 24 hours

As many as 44 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 720 in the district.



District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that, among the new cases,31 cases had arrived from Potohar town urban, nine from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and four from Chaklala Cantonment area.

He said 120 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 96 were confirmed cases while 624 positive patients were discharged after treatment.



Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 50 FIRs, issued tickets to eight, sealed three premises, and a fine of Rs 45,500 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours. During indoor surveillance, in the previous 24 hours, the teams checked 18,234 houses and found larvae in 1,179 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 6,062 places, the teams found larvae at 202 sites during outdoor surveillance.

He added that district health facilities had allocated 194 beds for dealing with the dengue patients while 12 patients were in critical condition. The health officer said that disease prevention was the government’s priority, and the district health administration worked day and night to avoid the possible outbreak.