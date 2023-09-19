All kinds of encroachments to be removed from Maripur Truck Stand: Wahab

KARACHI-Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that all kinds of encroachments will be removed from the Maripur Truck Stand, and the representative organisations of the truck stand must ensure the payment of land rent and MUCT charges while the relevant departments immediately issue notices for the recovery of dues. He said this while presiding over a meeting held in his office regarding the Maripur Truck Stand on Monday.

He directed that the Land Department should set up its staff in the office of the representative organisations of Maripur Truck Stand to collect all dues and identify illegal encroachments so that the anti-encroachment department can recover the land with the help of local representative organisations. On this occasion, Mayor Karachi Representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, United Goods Transport Chairman Ghulam Yasin Khan, Karachi Goods Carrier Association General Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Afridi, Sindh Goods Truck Owners General Secretary Azam Khan, Aman Dost Trades Association President Sultan Khan Niazi, and officers of relevant departments of KMC were also present.

It was told in the meeting that the high court has a stay order on 17 plots of Maripur Truck Stand, and so far the Land Department has issued 200 recovery notices for the rent of the land of Maripur Truck Stand.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed that immediate recovery notices be issued to all 689 persons and the recovery of dues be made possible with the association’s support.

On this occasion, the representative organisations of the Maripur Truck Stand said that they would pay the land rent and MUCT charges and assured their support to the mayor of Karachi. The mayor appointed Finance Director Wasi Usmani as Liaison Officer regarding MUCT charges so that MUCT dues can be collected. Other issues were also discussed during the meeting, and the future plan for the improvement of the truck stand was decided.

KARACHI MAYOR INAUGURATES HYDRI SPORTS FOOTBALL GROUND

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated Hyderi Sports Football in Ibrahim Hydari area of Malir, Karachi. Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Mayor Karachi’s Representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, former member of Sindh Assembly Mahmood Alam Jamot, and former member of National Assembly Syed Agha Rafiullah were also present on the occasion. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Wahab said this ground is a beautiful gift from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the people of Malir district. He said that it is the mission of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to provide the best sports and entertainment facilities to the people in the suburbs of the city.

He said: “I am grateful to the local leadership of the PPP and the town administration for this cooperation. We are going to give another gift to the people of Malir district, Ibrahim Hyderi and Sherpao Colony in two weeks in the form of Star Ground where various sports facilities are provided on an area of 20 acres.” The mayor said that time proved that whatever project was started by PPP and whatever work was started, it was completed