Tuesday, September 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Asad Umar asked to join probe in May 9 violence

Asad Umar asked to join probe in May 9 violence
Web Desk
11:39 AM | September 19, 2023
National

 An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar and ordered him to join the investigation into the May 9 violent incidents.

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Abher Gul heard the interim bail application of former federal minister Asad Umar related to the May 9 violence.

The court extended the interim bail of Umar in connection with the May 9 incidents till October 4 and ordered him to be part of investigations.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

 Rupee maintains winning streak against dollar

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1695097383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023