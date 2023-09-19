Asad Umar asked to join probe in May 9 violence

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar and ordered him to join the investigation into the May 9 violent incidents.

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Abher Gul heard the interim bail application of former federal minister Asad Umar related to the May 9 violence.

The court extended the interim bail of Umar in connection with the May 9 incidents till October 4 and ordered him to be part of investigations.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.