Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Attock police nab eight, uncover power theft syndicate  

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 19, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - Police have arrested eight antisocial elements, including two involved in electricity theft. In the first two incidents, police arrested Naseer Shah, a resident of Ziarat Sheikh Jalal, and Muhammad Rehman, a resident of Qutbal, both involved in electricity theft. In separate incidents, police arrested six more antisocial elements and recovered 3 kg of charas, 20 litres of liquor, and an unlicensed pistol. Those arrested include Yasir Ali, a resident of Mehrpura Gharbi, Muhammad Ibrar, and Waqar ul Haq, both residents of Torewali, Waqar Ahmad, a resident of Naka Afghan, Tauseef Ahmad, and Nauman Ali, both residents of Ratwal. Cases have been registered against them under the appropriate acts, and all have been detained.

OUR STAFF REPORT

