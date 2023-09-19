Attock police nab eight, uncover power theft syndicate  

ATTOCK - Police have arrested eight antisocial elements, including two involved in electricity theft. In the first two incidents, police arrested Naseer Shah, a resident of Ziarat Sheikh Jalal, and Muhammad Rehman, a resident of Qutbal, both involved in electricity theft. In separate incidents, police arrested six more antisocial elements and recovered 3 kg of charas, 20 litres of liquor, and an unlicensed pistol. Those arrested include Yasir Ali, a resident of Mehrpura Gharbi, Muhammad Ibrar, and Waqar ul Haq, both residents of Torewali, Waqar Ahmad, a resident of Naka Afghan, Tauseef Ahmad, and Nauman Ali, both residents of Ratwal. Cases have been registered against them under the appropriate acts, and all have been detained.