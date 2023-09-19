Tuesday, September 19, 2023
AUP holds training session on e-filing of tax returns

Our Staff Reporter
September 19, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  On the directives of the Inland Revenue Regional Tax Office Pe­shawar, the Directorate of Finance, Agricultural University Peshawar (AUP) arranged a one-day train­ing session for university employ­ees on the topic ‘Taxation Manage­ment and E-Filing of Tax Returns.’ 

The university’s employees in­cluding faculty, administrative of­ficers and other supporting staff attended the training sessions in large numbers, said a press re­lease issued here on Monday. 

Inland Revenue representative Deputy Commissioner Usman Asif trained the employees on taxation management and e-filing of tax re­turns. 

VC AUP Prof Dr Jahan Bakht while welcoming the Deputy Com­missioner Inland Revenue and other participants emphasised that in the present era of com­puter and information technolo­gy, every individual should have to submit his/her returns time­ly while using the technology. He said that apart from this, the uni­versity has to further develop the skills of the employees and make them aware of modern require­ments and practices. 

University Treasurer Dr Abdul Salam thanked the VC, Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Us­man Asif and the participants for their participation in the session. The participants appreciated the training and said that it would be beneficial for them.

