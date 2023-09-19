Balochistan CS directs to complete ongoing projects of Quetta Development Package

QUETTA - Balo­chistan Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan on Mon­day directed to complete the ongoing road construc­tion projects with standards under the Quetta Develop­ment Package (QDP) soon. He expressed these views while presiding over the progress review meeting of Quetta Development Pack­age to review of progress on development projects. The meeting was briefed regard­ing the ongoing projects under Quetta Development Package by the concerned official. Chief Secretary in­structed to complete the constant road construction projects under the QDP soon in which the projects of Spini Road, Sabzal Road, Inscombe Road, Sariab Road, Radio Pakistan Road, Link Badeni Road should be completed soon. He directed that measures would be tak­en to remove all obstacles in development projects as soon as possible adding that progress on all projects should be expedited and completed early in order to provide facilities to people in the area. Quetta Devel­opment Package will be an important milestone for the development of the city, he said and added that the ex­isting projects are very im­portant for the convenience of the citizens. He said that if the development proj­ects are completed on time, there will be progress and the people will be prosper­ous adding that timely com­pletion of the projects will make Quetta a modern and beautiful city. He said that the construction of roads would reduce and improve traffic pressure in Quetta city. The meeting was attended by SMBR Abdul Saboor Kakar, Secretary Communication Ali Akbar Baloch, Planning Sec­retary Planning and Devel­opment Department Asghar Harifal, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafakat, Project Director Quetta De­velopment Package Muham­mad Rafiq Baloch.