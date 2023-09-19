Tuesday, September 19, 2023
‘BRT operating smoothly without financial problems’

September 19, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   The spokes­person of Trans-Peshawar on Monday said that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus service was op­erating smoothly and without any financial problems.

In a statement issued here, the official refuted the social media re­ports of financial crises and clari­fied that BRT service was regular­ly getting subsidies every month and there was no such issue of fi­nance.

The spokesperson mentioned that during the year 2022-23, pay­ment of subsidy to Trans Pesha­war was delayed for two months due to financial difficulties, how­ever, it was later paid.

There was correspondence be­tween the Transport Department and the Finance Department re­garding payment of the subsidy dues for the previous year and it was misreported by certain sec­tions of press and social media, the spokesperson clarified.

