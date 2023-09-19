Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Caretaker govt making concerted efforts for promotion of tourism: SAPM

Web Desk
9:10 AM | September 19, 2023
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Tourism Syed Wasi Ahmad Fatimi says caretaker government is taking all out measures for promotion of tourism in the country.

Talking to a delegation of a private college in Lahore, he said that economic situation of the country can be stabilized by promoting tourism in the country.

He said government is setting up recommendations with private sector for improvement in tourism sector.

He said that caretaker government will organise an international conference on tourism and experts from the globe will attend this conference.

