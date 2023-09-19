Chioma Nnadi named new British Vogue editor-in-chief

LONDON-Fashion journalist and podcaster Chioma Nnadi has been named as the new editor-in-chief of British Vogue. Nnadi will become the first black female head of the industry leading fashion title, which also has outlets in the US, France and Italy. She recently took over as editor of Vogue.com, leading its online coverage of major events like the Met Gala. She said she was “beyond excited and honoured” to be taking over the role from the outgoing Edward Enninful. “As someone who was born and raised in London, the energy of the city - its boundary-pushing style and creative scene - has shaped the way I look at the world,” Nnadi said in a statement on Monday. “Now, more than ever, it feels like a moment to look beyond borders while also celebrating the broad scope of what it means to be British.” Nnadi, whose recent cover stories have featured stars such as Rihanna, Cara Delevingne and Erykah Badu, has spent 13 years as a writer and news director for Vogue. She added: “I’m looking forward to engaging a loyal and inspired digital community that is energised by our access, point of view, and storytelling.” Fashion journalist and podcaster Chioma Nnadi has been named as the new editor-in-chief of British Vogue. Nnadi will become the first black female head of the industry leading fashion title, which also has outlets in the US, France and Italy. She recently took over as editor of Vogue.com, leading its online coverage of major events like the Met Gala. She said she was “beyond excited and honoured” to be taking over the role from the outgoing Edward Enninful.