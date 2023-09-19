Tuesday, September 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Climate change and sustainable development

September 19, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I hope you like this letter. I am writing to express my deep concern about the pressing is­sue of climate change and the ur­gent need for sustainable devel­opment strategies. As our planet faces unprecedented environmen­tal challenges, it is imperative that we unite our efforts to combat the negative effects of climate change and ensure a sustainable future for future generations.

Climate change poses significant threats to our ecosystems, com­munities, and economies. Rising global temperatures, rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and disruptions to natural systems are clear indicators of the urgency of this issue. We must transition to clean and renewable energy sourc­es, implement strict policies to re­duce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote international coop­eration to mitigate the effects of climate change. At the same time, we must prioritise sustainable de­velopment that meets the needs of the present without compro­mising the ability of future gen­erations to meet their own needs. This includes responsible man­agement of resources, promoting circular economies, and equal ac­cess to education, healthcare, and economic opportunity.

Imrarat Group chairman speaks at Cityscape Global’s public-private forum in Riyadh

Finally, I urge you to use your in­fluence and authority to advocate for comprehensive measures that address climate change and pro­mote sustainable development. The time for action is now, and to­gether, we can create a more resil­ient and prosperous future for all.

SABAHAT ABID,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1695017414.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023