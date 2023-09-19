Closure of BS admission in Mardan varsities worries students

MARDAN - Majority of students and their par­ents are worried about admis­sions in BS as universities of Mar­dan have closed admissions before the announcement of intermedi­ate results.

It may be noted that the major­ity of the public sector universi­ties in Mardan have closed the BS admissions before the intermedi­ate results. The universities ad­ministration says that according to the policy, they give admission to the students in BS on first year results of intermediate. However, majority of students and parents strongly criticised this policy and said that they were not aware of such policy.

Parents said that without wait­ing for the FSc result, several uni­versities of the district have closed the BS admission. The students and their parents said that the universities give admission on the bases of first-year results and if a student gets compart in any pa­per in the second year or gets less marks he would be expelled from the university.

They urged the Prime Minis­ter, Higher Education Commis­sion and provincial government to resolve the issue and save the future of several students of Mardan district.