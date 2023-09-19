Closure of BS admission in Mardan varsities worries students

MARDAN - Majority of students and their parents are worried about admissions in BS as universities of Mardan have closed admissions before the announcement of intermediate results.
It may be noted that the majority of the public sector universities in Mardan have closed the BS admissions before the intermediate results. The universities administration says that according to the policy, they give admission to the students in BS on first year results of intermediate. However, majority of students and parents strongly criticised this policy and said that they were not aware of such policy.
Parents said that without waiting for the FSc result, several universities of the district have closed the BS admission. The students and their parents said that the universities give admission on the bases of first-year results and if a student gets compart in any paper in the second year or gets less marks he would be expelled from the university.
They urged the Prime Minister, Higher Education Commission and provincial government to resolve the issue and save the future of several students of Mardan district.