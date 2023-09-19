COAS Munir attends opening ceremony of multinational exercise 'Eternal Brotherhood-II'

The opening ceremony of multi-national special forces exercise “Eternal Brotherhood-II" was held at Barotha on Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said contingents of special forces from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkiye and Uzbekistan are participating in two weeks long exercise.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Barotha Garrison and interacted with the exercising participants. The army chief was briefed on scope of the exercise by General officer Commanding Special Service Group.

The exercise is aimed at further harnessing the historic military to military relations among the friendly countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept, while identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations and benefitting from each other’s experience against terrorism, the military’s media wing said.

Prior to visiting Brotha, Gen Asim Munir also visited Junior Leadership Academy (JLA) Shinkiari, which is the Center of Excellence for training of Non-Commissioned Officers.

He laid floral wreath at Yadgaar-e-Shuhada and addressed the participants of the Academy.

COAS remarked, “Junior leaders are the backbone of Pakistan Army and are key to success in conventional and unconventional warfare.”