Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Collective efforts required to tackle economic challenges: President Alvi

Collective efforts required to tackle economic challenges: President Alvi
Web Desk
7:38 PM | September 19, 2023
National

President Dr Arif Alvi has said collective efforts are needed to deal with economic challenges.

A delegation of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry met President Dr Arif Alvi. The president said in the meeting that it was very important to eliminate unemployment, increase opportunities for special people, and increase participation of women in the economy. A collective effort is needed to deal with it, he added.

Dr Arif Alvi said voluntary services and involvement of chambers was necessary to overcome socio-economic challenges.

Active involvement of banking sector and civil society is also indispensable. Mutual cooperation in public and private sectors can bring positive change in people's lives.

Creating an inclusive society in the country is also very important and the business community should create more employment opportunities for women and special people.

The president praised the achievements of the banking sector in the last three years. Dr Arif Alvi said chambers should develop a fast-track mechanism to ensure 20 to 25 percent employment of women in the industrial sector.

Web Desk

National

