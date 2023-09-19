Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Commerce minister lauds Malaysian economic growth

Web Desk
7:47 PM | September 19, 2023
Caretaker Minister for Commerce, Industries and Production Dr. Gohar Ejaz on Tuesday commended Malaysia’s outstanding economic growth, noting its impressive 6.5 percent annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth over the past half-century, which led to the establishment of a robust $400 billion economy.

 He expressed these views as a chief guest at a ceremony held to mark Malaysia’s 66th national day and 90th Armed Forces day here, hosted by Malaysian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, a news release said.

Among others, the event was attended by diplomats, government officials, and representatives from both countries.

 Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz and Ambassador Azhar Mazlan shared insights on the flourishing relations between Pakistan and Malaysia, highlighting the immense potential for cooperation and collaboration in various sectors.

 Their remarks shed light on the impressive progress Malaysia achieved over the years, emphasizing the importance of strengthening economic and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The both leaders highlighted their shared commitment and cooperation on international issues.

 They expressed their dedication to boosting bilateral trade volume, thereby strengthening economic ties for the mutual benefit of both countries. Both countries look forward to a future of closer collaboration, which will undoubtedly contribute to the shared prosperity and development of both nations.

The commerce minister said Pakistan should have been the fifth biggest economy but it was the fifth most populous country in the world.

 Now with a prudent strategy, the minister said Pakistan’s economy had reached $330 billion, highlighting the $1.6 billion trade volume between Pakistan and Malaysia.

 The envoy emphasized the brotherly relations between the two countries and expressed pride in the historical ties that have long connected the two nations.

 Pakistan and Malaysia share a common membership in the ASEAN region, providing additional opportunities for collaboration and regional engagement.

 Ambassador Azhar Mazlan highlighted the presence of 5,000 Pakistani students studying in Malaysia and underscored the potential for further collaboration in the education sector.

Web Desk

