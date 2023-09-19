Consistency in policies essential for completion of CPEC, says Dr Qibla Ayaz

PESHAWAR - Chair­man, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Dr. Qibla Ayaz has stressed the need for consistency in policies regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to take maximum benefits of the project. He was ad­dressing a seminar on ‘Si­no-Pakistan Relations-The New Avenues’ held here at the China Study Centre (CSC) of the University of Peshawar (UoP), here on Monday. Besides, Pro Vice Chancellor UoP, Dr Mo­hammad Saleem, Director CSC, and general secretary of Pak-China Friendship Association KP Chapter, Ali Nawaz Gilani, a larger number of students also attended the function. Dr Qibla Ayaz had recently headed the visit of a del­egation of 20 Pakistani religious clerics to the People’s Republic of China. Prominent members of the delegation were includ­ed Maulana Mohammad Tayyab (Swabi), Maulana Fazle Ali Haqqani (JUI-F), and Qazi Luqman (the son of the late Qazi Hussain Ahmad). During their stay in China, the members of the delegation have had visited Beijing, Galin and Urumqi, where they met Muslims and also offered Friday prayers at Masajid. The members of the del­egation have had also visited an Islamic Centre at Urumqi, the capital of Xingjian and beside get­ting a briefing from the Uyghur Muslims. He said that there is no restriction on Muslims to worship and they enjoy the freedom of performing religious obli­gations. He urged the Mus­lim population of China to adjust themselves in their system and play an active role in the politics of their country, saying quoting the phrase ‘absent is al­ways wrong’. The chair­man Council of Islamic Ideology said that for the success of the CPEC, main­tenance of peace in the Gil­git and Hazara regions of Pakistan is essential.