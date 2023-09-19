Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Court orders protection for Christian petitioner and village against threats

Our Staff Reporter
September 19, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

OKARA  -  In a bid to safeguard the rights of every citizen, Shahid Nadeem Butt, Additional Sessions Judge of Okara, emphasized the importance of legal protection. These remarks came dur­ing the resolution of a harassment petition titled “Javaid Masih VS DPO Okara,” where Maher Mumtaz Ali Chaudhry represented the petitioner.

The petitioner, Javaid Masih, a Christian by religion, had faced threats from Asif, the son of Moham­mad Saddique Jhandaywala, residing in Chak No 18/GD, Tehsil, and Dis­trict Okara. Asif accused Javaid Masih of practicing sorcery on his son, lead­ing to these threats.

Given the backdrop of the tragic Jaranwala incident, where numerous houses and churches of the Christian community were vandalized and de­stroyed, the court took the matter seriously.

