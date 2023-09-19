Court orders protection for Christian petitioner and village against threats

OKARA - In a bid to safeguard the rights of every citizen, Shahid Nadeem Butt, Additional Sessions Judge of Okara, emphasized the importance of legal protection. These remarks came during the resolution of a harassment petition titled “Javaid Masih VS DPO Okara,” where Maher Mumtaz Ali Chaudhry represented the petitioner.
The petitioner, Javaid Masih, a Christian by religion, had faced threats from Asif, the son of Mohammad Saddique Jhandaywala, residing in Chak No 18/GD, Tehsil, and District Okara. Asif accused Javaid Masih of practicing sorcery on his son, leading to these threats.
Given the backdrop of the tragic Jaranwala incident, where numerous houses and churches of the Christian community were vandalized and destroyed, the court took the matter seriously.