Court sends Muhammad Khan Bhatti to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE - An accountability court on Monday sent Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, to jail on judicial remand in a case of receiving kickbacks in development projects.
Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team produced Muhammad Khan Bhatti before the Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk on expiry of his physical remand. The investigation officer submitted a report and informed that investigations were underway from the accused. He requested the court to grant further remand of the accused as investigations could not be completed from him.