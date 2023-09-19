Court sends Muhammad Khan Bhatti to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE - An accountability court on Monday sent Mu­hammad Khan Bhatti, the principal secre­tary to former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, to jail on judicial remand in a case of re­ceiving kickbacks in de­velopment projects.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team produced Muhammad Khan Bhatti before the Accountabil­ity Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk on expiry of his physical remand. The investigation officer submitted a report and informed that investi­gations were underway from the accused. He requested the court to grant further remand of the accused as inves­tigations could not be completed from him.