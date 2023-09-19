Criminals responsible for Pakistan’s plight deserve no forgiveness: Nawaz Sharif

PML-N chief demands those responsible for diverting country from path of development be held accountable n Says he was ousted from power by four judges while Gen Bajwa, Gen Faiz played a role n Maryam says people will give historic welcome to Nawaz Sharif on October 21.
LAHORE - The supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has called for accountability of those responsible for diverting the country from the path of prosperity and development.
In a grand consultative meeting of the PML-N conducted via video link from London, he emphatically stated, “Those who have steered Pakistan into this dire situation will undoubtedly be held accountable.”
He emphasised the importance of nations holding themselves accountable, highlighting that during his tenure, accountability was swift. He posed the question, “Will those who have led the country and its people into this predicament also face accountability?”
He went on to say, “We don’t wish to take revenge but (it is) very difficult for me to see that they have done to this country.” Nawaz Sharif lamented the irreparable damage caused and expressed his regret at the excessive bitterness in Pakistan’s history, noting that such acrimony was unprecedented. He pointed out that leaders and workers of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), including Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, endured imprisonment and hardships despite being innocent of any crimes. Others, such as Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, and Hanif Abbasi, also suffered unjustly, he added.
He also questioned who were those responsible for the current state of Pakistan, where the poor are struggling for basic necessities like bread, electricity bills have skyrocketed, and the cost of living has escalated since 2017.
Nawaz Sharif underscored the irony that the person who made Pakistan a nuclear power faced exile, imprisonment, and a 27-year sentence by a terrorism court. He questioned whether it was his fault for achieving this significant milestone. He also criticised the ousting of an elected prime minister by four judges, with General Bajwa and General Faiz seemingly playing a role, along with the complicity of Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa.
He lamented that India had made significant progress while Pakistan lagged behind, despite India emulating Pakistan’s economic reforms during his tenure. He highlighted India’s robust foreign reserves and international influence, contrasting it with Pakistan’s current situation.
Nawaz Sharif expressed concern that Pakistan now had to seek assistance from other countries and faced the specter of default, a scenario prevented by the PDM’s efforts. He defended their actions as a necessary sacrifice for Pakistan’s well-being.
Nawaz expressed his belief that their sincerity and fear of God would be rewarded, and he wished success for those who follow their path. He reiterated the need for justice for those who had brought the nation to its current state and recounted the emotional moments when his daughter, Maryam, was arrested.
Nawaz Sharif emphasised the gravity of the situation, likening those responsible for Pakistan’s plight to criminals worse than murderers. He stressed that justice must prevail, as forgiving such actions would be an affront to both justice and divine principles.
He concluded by highlighting economic disparities during his tenure, citing stable prices for essentials and lower inflation, contrasting them with the present-day hardships faced by the nation. He urged the people to remember these facts and hold those responsible accountable, emphasizing the importance of not forgiving them.
Earlier, significant consultative assembly of the Punjab branch of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), co-chaired by the party’s Senior Vice-President, Maryam Nawaz, and Vice-President Hamza Shahbaz, took place at a local hotel. The primary purpose was to finalize the arrangements for the forthcoming welcome reception of Mian Nawaz Sharif, who is scheduled to return to Pakistan next month.
The meeting featured prominent figures, including the Party’s General Secretary, Ahsan Iqbal, Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan, former members of the National and Provincial Assembly from Punjab, and ticket holders. Additionally, office bearers from all divisions and districts of Punjab were present.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her capacity as the Chief Organiser, provided an update on the preparations for the return of Mian Nawaz Sharif. She informed the party members about the establishment of a “central facilitation control center” at the party’s central secretariat, aimed at coordinating various party wings. She also detailed the preparations and organisational collaboration at the division, district, tehsil, and ward levels, emphasizing the pivotal role of the central facilitation center in welcoming Quaid Nawaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz Sharif further announced that on October 21, the people would extend a historic welcome to Nawaz Sharif and consign the Panama and Iqama controversies to history.
Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the gathering, acknowledged Nawaz Sharif’s pivotal role in making Pakistan a nuclear nation but lamented its current status as a struggling nation. He expressed confidence that people would secure a better future for their children by electing Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister.