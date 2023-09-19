Culture Minister visits film festival

KARACHI - Sindh Interim Minister for Culture, Sports, and Labour and Human Resources, Dr Junaid Ali Shah, visited the Indus Valley School Film Festival. In the Indus Valley School Film Festival, documentaries on various aspects of life and awareness of social issues were screened, according to a communique here on Monday. Arts students and teachers, as well as people from different walks of life, participated in the festival. The Provincial Minister, Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah, said on the occasion that there were many opportunities to work in the field of documentary film.

He said that the culture department supports students working on different documentaries. Later, he also distributed shields to the filmmakers.