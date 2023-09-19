Cutlery exports increase 1.55pc in 2 months

ISLAMABAD-The country’s cutlery exports witnessed an increase of 1.55 per cent during the first two months of the financial year 2023-24 as compared to the corresponding months of last year. The country exported cutlery worth $9.485 million during July-August (2023-24) against the exports of $9.340 million during July-August (2022-23), showing growth of 1.55 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports also rose by 11.73 per cent during the month of August 2023 as compared to the same month of last year. The PBS data revealed that the cutlery exports in August 2023 were recorded at $5.161 million against the exports of $4.619 million in August 2022. On a month-on-month basis, the cutlery export witnessed an increase of 19.36 per cent in August 2023 compared to the exports of $4.324 million in July 2023.