Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Downpour in Lahore brings an end to hot, humid weather

Downpour in Lahore brings an end to hot, humid weather
Web Desk
9:25 AM | September 19, 2023
 Heavy downpour with thunder and wind lashed the provincial capital on Tuesday as monsoon season is about to end with weather showing signs changes after current spell of rains helped ending the sweltering heat which was made unbearable by extremely high level of humidity.

Parts of the city, started receiving rain around 3am which later spread to other areas. However, heaviest rain was recorded in the eastern parts including Tajpura, Mughalpura, DHA and others.

The maximum amount of rain recorded so far was 136mm in Tajpura, while Airport and Gulberg too receiving over 60mm of rain.

By the time this report was filed around 9am, dark clouds were still covering the skies as rain with varying intensity continued across Lahore and surrounding areas.

The latest spell of rains is a product of the monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal and a westerly which converged over the upper and central parts of the country while also affecting the eastern parts of Sindh.

Hence, the permanent change in weather after the monsoon season was imminent for two reasons: firstly, it is mid-September and, secondly, the westerly brought cooler winds.

 

It’s a developing story. Details to follow

