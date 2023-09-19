DPO assures security of minorities’ worship places

ISLAMABAD-The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of City Zone, Hassan Jehangir, has affirmed that all security needs for places of worship belonging to minority communities have been meticulously addressed, and further enhancements are in the works to ensure foolproof security.

In response to specific directives from Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a meeting was convened with a delegation representing minority communities. The primary objective of this meeting was to reinforce security measures for minority communities and their places of worship within the City Zone, as reported by a public relations officer.

Under the guidance of ICCPO, rigorous efforts have been made to ensure foolproof security for minority communities and their places of worship throughout the Federal Capital. During the meeting, the delegation engaged in comprehensive discussions about the safeguarding of minority rights and exchanged valuable insights for further improvements.

To strengthen security measures, DPO City Zone implemented significant measures, including issuing clear directives to In-charge Police Stations to prioritize the safety and security of minority communities and their residential areas. Additionally, DPO City Zone ensured that all security requirements for places of worship belonging to minority communities were meticulously met, reaffirming the unwavering support of the police force in this regard.

The minority delegation expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the proactive steps taken by the Islamabad Capital Police to protect their community. They appreciated the police force’s steadfast commitment and willingness to collaborate in all aspects of security.