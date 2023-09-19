ECP approves major reshuffle in KP bureaucracy

PESHAWAR - At the request of the provincial Establishment Department, the Election Commission has ap­proved a major reshuffle in pro­vincial bureaucracy.

The Election Commission has issued a letter to the Secretary of Establishment Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa in which it approved the transfer of 25 officers includ­ing 15 secretaries in KP. Accord­ing to the letter Dr. Umber Ali has been appointed as Secretary Housing Department, Dr. Imtiaz Hussain as Secretary of Finance, Zulfiqar Ali Shah as Secretary of Industry, Mahmood Hasan as Secretary of Excise and Taxation, Muhammad Idris Secretary of C&W, Mohammad Ayaz, Amar Afaq, Rashid Khan instructed to report to the establishment.

Similarly, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq was appointed as Secretary of Transport, Anila Mahfouz Durrani as Secretary of Zakat and Usher, Arshad Khan as Secretary of High­er Education, Mohammad Asrar Secretary of Livestock, Muthar Zeb as Secretary CR, Mohammad Tahir Orakzai Secretary Irriga­tion, Dawood Khan Secretary Lo­cal Government, Shahid Sohail Secretary Public Health, Muham­mad Bakhtiar Special Secretary Agriculture appointed, Matiullah, Abdul Basit, Ehsanullah, Muham­mad Abid have been instructed to report to the establishment.