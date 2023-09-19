ECP sets deadline for constituency delimitations

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set a deadline of September 26 for its delimitation of constituencies committee to finalize its work. The aim is to publish preliminary delimitations the day after the committee’s comple­tion, with the electoral watchdog com­mencing the preliminary delimitation of constituencies by September 27.

This development comes as the ECP continues to review the progress of the delimitation committees, expressing considerable satisfaction with the pace and dedication they have displayed. These committees play a pivotal role in defining the electoral landscape, en­suring fair representation for citizens across the nation. In its commitment to ensuring a streamlined electoral process, the ECP had previously an­nounced that the list of final con­stituencies would be published well in advance, by November 30. This move, based on consultations with various political parties, represents a departure from the earlier Decem­ber 14, 2023 date. Additionally, in a noteworthy development, President Dr. Arif Alvi has proposed November 6 as the election date, underlining Article 48 (5), which stipulates that general elections should occur within 90 days of the National Assembly’s dissolution. The ECP is diligently con­sidering this proposal in light of all legal references, as Pakistan advances toward its next crucial electoral chap­ter. The Council of Common Interests (CCI) had unanimously approved the results of the 2023 digital census on August 4, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), signifying that a delay in the general elections slated to take place later this year was almost certain.

Then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during an interview that elections would be held on the basis of the lat­est census, while the ECP had already expressed its inability to hold general polls on the basis of the new popula­tion count within the stipulated time as it will have to conduct a fresh delimita­tion of constituencies in this case.