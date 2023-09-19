FDFF aimed at revival of Pakistani cinema: Secretary Information

The first ever meeting of the Fund Management Committee of the Film and Drama Finance Fund presided over by Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Zahoor Ahmad was held in Islamabad.

In his opening remarks, the Secretary Information and Broadcasting reiterated that the Film and Drama Finance Fund, as envisaged in the Film and Broadcasting Policy 2018, is aimed at the revival of Pakistani cinema.

He said it will also reap favorable implications for the film makers, who can now access the various financial sources, grants and loans.

Film and Drama Finance Fund was established on in August this year with seed money of one billion rupees. Later, a Fund Management Committee comprising ex-officio members and members of film industry were notified by the Ministry to manage the Fund.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications, Samina Farzin thanked the Secretary Information and apprised the participants regarding the working of the Film and Drama Finance Fund and the functions of the Fund Management Committee.