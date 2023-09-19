FIA arrests four on Hundi charges

FAISALABAD - Federal Investigation Agen­cy (FIA) Faisalabad circle claimed to have nabbed four accused including owner of a private factory on Hundi charges and recovered cur­rency of various countries from their possession.

FIA spokesman said here on Monday that on a tip-off FIA team conducted raid at a water pump factory situated at Jhang Road and arrested its owner accused Malik Babar Shehzad who was in­volved in Hundi.

The FIA team recovered 660 British pounds, 12000 Pak ru­pees, laptop and mobile phones from his office which were used for Hundi transactions.

Meanwhile, FIA team also arrested three accused includ­ing Muhammad Abid, Muham­mad Imran and Abdur Rehm­an from Sadhar Bypass and Jinnah Colony and recovered 1500 Saudi Riyals, 500 UAE Dirhams, 2500 Pak rupees, mobile phones, laptops and other documents from their possession.

All the accused were locked behind bars while further in­vestigation against them was under progress, spokesman added.